‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Luke Pell Engaged to Amanda Mertz

“The Bachelorette” alum Luke Pell is taking the next step in his relationship with Amanda Mertz!

Over the weekend, Pell popped the question to Mertz during a romantic vacation in Italy.

He told People magazine, “It feels like a long time coming. There's other points in my life which I thought I was much closer to it. And now, I'm finally there. So [I'm] really excited — and excited about the next season of life."

The pair had been dating on and off since 2018. While they took a brief break in early 2020, they were back together by the end of the year.

After their reconciliation, they “really started looking at life together.”

“Sometimes our frustrations or our other distractions in life — a career, or things and logistics of life — that don't align. They push us away,” Luke stressed. “And then when you get some distance from somebody, you realize, ‘Wow, I mean, maybe there's challenges to what we're doing. Maybe we're not exactly the same person, but we have way more similarities than we have differences.’ There's something to be said for that. And that's what it was for us."

The pair are hoping to get married soon — as early as a few months from now!

He shared, “We've talked about every type of wedding at this point. We started talking about a small destination wedding with friends and family and then, we've talked about big weddings as well. I think at this point, we are looking at having it in Texas, which is a destination wedding for some people."

"Everybody wants to go visit Texas and wear a cowboy hat, and that type of thing," Pell pointed out. "So yeah, we've got my family ranch in Texas and my mom has been working on having a wedding venue there, actually, for a couple of years. So we're excited about having it there."

Their wedding will “definitely’ have many members of Bachelor Nation.

Luke commented, “There's a lot of folks that live in Nashville and that we're both friends with. And so those folks would be invited, for sure. We stayed close with them. And then, some of the other ones I've stayed close with from my season, Chase McNary out in Scottsdale, where I would spend a lot of time for work... It's going to be exciting to reunite with that family as well."

Speaking of Chase, he just got engaged to Ellie White just days ago in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Chase recently posted on Instagram, “It was always you 💍 @elliefwhite.”

