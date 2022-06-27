Celebrity News June 27, 2022
Mary Mara Dead at 61
Getty Images
Actress Mary Mara has died at the age of 61.
According to the New York State Police, Mara drowned during a swim in the St. Lawrence River on Sunday.
The police were called to the scene for a possible drowning and found her body.
Mara was a Cape Vincent resident.
An autopsy will be performed, but no foul play is suspected. An investigation is underway.
Mara had earned roles in “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” “Lost,” “Law and Order,” “Love Potion No. 9” and “Mr. Saturday Night.”