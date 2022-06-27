Celebrity News June 27, 2022

Mary Mara Dead at 61

Getty Images

Actress Mary Mara has died at the age of 61.

According to the New York State Police, Mara drowned during a swim in the St. Lawrence River on Sunday.

The police were called to the scene for a possible drowning and found her body.

Mara was a Cape Vincent resident.

An autopsy will be performed, but no foul play is suspected. An investigation is underway.

Mara had earned roles in “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” “Lost,” “Law and Order,” “Love Potion No. 9” and “Mr. Saturday Night.”

