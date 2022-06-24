Celebrity News June 24, 2022
‘Cheer’ Star Maddy Brum Hit by Car
Maddy Brum is lucky to be alive after she was struck by a car while in a crosswalk.
The “Cheer” star was crossing the street with friends Angel Rice, James “PeeWee” Thomas and Javon “Jay” Kendrick when a car plowed into her going approximately 20 to 30 miles per hour in Kansas City, Missouri.
She shared Instagram photos of herself in the hospital, writing, “I’m feeling extra blessed today. Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort.”
Brum recounted what happened, writing, “Two days ago, Angel, James, Jay and I were crossing the street at a cross walk, where a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph. Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body. Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends. 🥺 Thank you to @cheertourofficial for helping me at the hospital, as well as getting an orthopedic surgeon to make sure I was okay to still do what I love.”
The reality star was on a live “Cheer” tour prior to the incident and shared, “I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows. I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love.” She thanked Deidra Lizette “for being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice while i’m recovering. I love you all! Thank you❤️.”
Some of her “Cheer” family rallied in the comments. Gabi Butler wrote, “I love you Madison, got them guardian angels around you,” while coach Monica Aldama added, “I’m so thankful it wasn’t worse! I love you!”