‘Cheer’ Star Maddy Brum Hit by Car

Brum recounted what happened, writing, “Two days ago, Angel, James, Jay and I were crossing the street at a cross walk, where a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph. Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body. Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends. 🥺 Thank you to @cheertourofficial for helping me at the hospital, as well as getting an orthopedic surgeon to make sure I was okay to still do what I love.”



The reality star was on a live “Cheer” tour prior to the incident and shared, “I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows. I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love.” She thanked Deidra Lizette “for being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice while i’m recovering. I love you all! Thank you❤️.”