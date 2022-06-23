Listen! Rita Wilson & Josh Groban Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’

Rita Wilson and Josh Groban just dropped a beautiful cover of “Songbird.”

The singers put their own special touch on the reimagined version of the song penned by Christine McVie for Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 “Rumours” album. Check out the video above to hear the cover!

“Extra” special correspondent Tommy DiDario caught up with Rita at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame gala earlier this month, where she dished on the duet.

“It came about because I love duets and I have a project of duets that is coming soon, and Josh was one of the people I’ve always wanted to sing with. I reached out to him and he loved this song as much as I did, so that’s how it ended up.”

Fans can stay tuned for a larger duets/concepts album later this year.

Previously, Rita shared in a statement that “Songbird” has “always been a song that has gone straight to my soul. The simplicity of the lyric and melody makes it so powerful. It’s as if you’re eavesdropping on the most intimate of conversations. Singing this as a duet with Josh Groban allowed the imaginary conversation I had in my head to live with these two lovers, who may have been experiencing this exchange for the first time in their lives.”