Lori Loughlin Makes 1st Appearance on Red Carpet Post-Scandal

Lori Loughlin is back to a familiar place after the college admissions scandal that derailed her career: on the red carpet.

The 57-year-old appeared at the DesignCare 2022 Gala in L.A. on Saturday to support the HollyRod Foundation, founded by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete. The org helps families with loved ones with Parkinson's and/or autism diagnoses.

Loughlin wore a simple blue dress with sparkly heels and a pearly clutch, going with a makeup-light look and wearing her hair center-parted and flowing naturally.

She was embraced at the event — literally — by Robinson Peete, who posed for photos with her old pal.

The appearance marked Loughlin's return to the red carpet after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in 2019 for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Both eventually pleaded guilty after having paid $500,000 to designate their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabelle Rose as athletic recruits at the University of Southern California, though neither participated in sports.