‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

Actor Tyler Sanders, who just appeared on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” has tragically died at 18 years old.

Us Weekly reports that Sanders passed away at his L.A. home on Thursday. His cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy will be performed.

Sanders’ rep Pedro Tapia told the magazine, “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time. The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated.”

Just days ago, Sanders posted photos from a trip to Vail, Colorado, with his family. In one post, he’s “styling” in a blue suit against a gorgeous mountain backdrop. In another, he’s whitewater rafting with his family.

Back in April, he shared pics from the set of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” posing with Rob Lowe and the cast. The actor wrote, “Had a great time working on 9-1-1 lone star!”

Some of his other work included “Fear the Walking Dead” (2017) and “The Rookie” (2018), and he also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021 for his role as Leo in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” (2020).