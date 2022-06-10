Celebrity News June 10, 2022
Britney Spears Reveals Her Pre-Wedding Jitters Before Marrying Sam Asghari
On Friday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to celebrate her wedding with Sam Asghari.
She wrote on Instagram, “Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!”
Spears admitted she was “so nervous all morning” on Thursday, adding, “I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 .”
Dishing on her wedding, Spears wrote, “The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!”
Britney also gave a special shout-out to some of the wedding guests, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton.
She wrote, “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊.”
Spears recalled singing Madonna’s hit song “Vogue” on the dance floor. She said, “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”
Britney also made sure to show some love to Stephanie Gottlieb, who designed the gorgeous wedding rings.
In a recent statement, Gottlieb said, “We loved creating Britney and Sam’s custom bands! For Britney, we built a beautiful stack of two bands to pair with her engagement ring. The goal was to create a stack that could be worn every day without overpowering her beautiful engagement ring, but something that still felt special and unique. The first band is a classic round diamond eternity band in a shared prong setting with diamonds all around. This perfectly complements her round diamond center stone.”
She added, “We also designed a marquise diamond band, set east west in a bezel set eternity band. This was a nod to Britney’s playful side, and something that sets her stack apart from others. Both bands were created in platinum and feature 2 carats total weight of diamonds per band.”
For Sam, two platinum men’s bands fit the bill. Gottlieb explained, “He loved the modern design of a brushed center finish with polished edges, so we created two versions, one with a polished step edge and the other with a polished beveled edge. These are our most popular wedding band styles for a man who wants a small design detail.”
Sam and Britney have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”
He popped the question in September. They announced the news on Instagram in short video clips, with Britney excitedly showing off her sparkler. Sam says, “Look at that. You like it?" to which Britney exclaims, “Yes!” At the time, there was lots of buzz about Britney’s $60 million fortune and a prenup. “Extra” has now learned that Sam did, in fact, sign one.