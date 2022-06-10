Britney Spears Reveals Her Pre-Wedding Jitters Before Marrying Sam Asghari

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

On Friday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to celebrate her wedding with Sam Asghari.

She wrote on Instagram, “Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!”

Spears admitted she was “so nervous all morning” on Thursday, adding, “I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 .”

Dishing on her wedding, Spears wrote, “The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!”

Britney also gave a special shout-out to some of the wedding guests, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton.

She wrote, “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊.”

Spears recalled singing Madonna’s hit song “Vogue” on the dance floor. She said, “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

Britney also made sure to show some love to Stephanie Gottlieb, who designed the gorgeous wedding rings.

In a recent statement, Gottlieb said, “We loved creating Britney and Sam’s custom bands! For Britney, we built a beautiful stack of two bands to pair with her engagement ring. The goal was to create a stack that could be worn every day without overpowering her beautiful engagement ring, but something that still felt special and unique. The first band is a classic round diamond eternity band in a shared prong setting with diamonds all around. This perfectly complements her round diamond center stone.”

She added, “We also designed a marquise diamond band, set east west in a bezel set eternity band. This was a nod to Britney’s playful side, and something that sets her stack apart from others. Both bands were created in platinum and feature 2 carats total weight of diamonds per band.”

For Sam, two platinum men’s bands fit the bill. Gottlieb explained, “He loved the modern design of a brushed center finish with polished edges, so we created two versions, one with a polished step edge and the other with a polished beveled edge. These are our most popular wedding band styles for a man who wants a small design detail.”

Sam and Britney have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”