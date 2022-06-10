Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Unique Wedding Bands

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, and “Extra” has the scoop on their custom wedding bands!

Stephanie Gottlieb is the designer behind the gorgeous rings, and shared how she designed Britney’s bands to complement her engagement ring.

“We loved creating Britney and Sam’s custom bands!” Gottlieb said. “For Britney, we built a beautiful stack of two bands to pair with her engagement ring. The goal was to create a stack that could be worn every day without overpowering her beautiful engagement ring, but something that still felt special and unique. The first band is a classic round diamond eternity band in a shared prong setting with diamonds all around. This perfectly complements her round diamond center stone.”

She added, “We also designed a marquise diamond band, set east west in a bezel set eternity band. This was a nod to Britney’s playful side, and something that sets her stack apart from others. Both bands were created in platinum and feature 2 carats total weight of diamonds per band.”

For Sam, two platinum men’s bands fit the bill. Gottlieb explained, He loved the modern design of a brushed center finish with polished edges, so we created two versions, one with a polished step edge and the other with a polished beveled edge. These are our most popular wedding band styles for a man who wants a small design detail.”

Gottlieb also provided Spears’ 62 carats of wedding jewelry. Britney was dripping in diamonds, including a heart-shaped diamond tennis bracelet and round diamond and pear-shaped drop earrings.

The jewels were the perfect addition to Britney’s wedding look as she walked down the aisle in a form-fitting floor-length Versace gown featuring a cap sleeve and deep V-shaped neckline, as well as a slit along the leg, with Sam by her side in a black Versace tux.

Their big day, which took place at the singer’s home, looked like it was every bit the fairy tale, with flowers by Marks Garden and a white horse-drawn carriage draped in roses.

Vogue adds Brit and Sam wed in a 10-minute ceremony under a tent in front of A-list guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace.

Afterward, Spears reportedly changed into three more Versace looks, wearing a black minidress, then a two-toned outfit. Later, she rocked a red minidress.

The couple skipped having a first dance, but Britney did dance to “Toxic” with Madonna and Selena Gomez and sang “Stars Are Blind” with Paris. Britney, Donatella, Paris, Madonna, Selena and Drew were also seen singing a snippet of Madonna’s “Vogue.”