Meghan Markle Gets Playful with the Kids as She Reunites with Royals

Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially reunited with the royal family this week for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and the Trooping of the Colour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed goofing around with the royal kiddos in some playful pics posted by People magazine. Check them out here!

In various photos Meghan and Harry appear to be jokingly shushing the littles, including Zara Tindall’s children Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11.

Meghan and Harry’s son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, who turns 1 on Saturday, were not spotted in the photos, but did reportedly join their parents for the trip to the U.K.

This marks the couple’s first outing with the royals in more than two years.

The Queen previously announced that only working members of the royal family would make an appearance during Trooping the Colour. Meghan and Harry, who have stepped down as senior royals, did not join the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, instead watching from the Major General’s Office overlooking the Horse Guards Parade.

Meghan stunned in a navy dress with an asymmetrical wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with an large navy bow, while Harry matched in a navy suit.

Backgrid

Family members who did participate in the Trooping of the Colour, also known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade, were the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and William and Kate’s children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.