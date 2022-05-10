Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together, and the movie star is ready!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the “Jurassic World Dominion” actor and his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard about the film, and Chris dished on his daddy duties.

This will be a big summer for Chris, between his premiere of “World Dominion” in June and his baby on the way. Chris and Katherine are already the parents of Lyla, 1, and Pratt also has son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris smiled, telling Jenn, “Big summer. Big, big summer. Feeling very happy, very blessed… We’ll have two in diapers… I’m excited for that.”

Jenn commented, “Roll up those sleeves,” and Pratt insisted, “I will.”

The new “Jurassic” movie features the original film's three lead characters, played by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who join up with Chris and Bryce’s characters from the newer films in the franchise.

Pratt said of working with the original cast, “Amazing… They are at the top of their game... Oscar-winning Laura Dern... Jeff Goldblum is such a character… He is the most charming man on the planet. He makes every man and woman fall in love with him. I just did an interview with him and he paid me a compliment and I felt my heart skip… ‘Hold on, what does this mean? I love this man...’ Found out I have so much in common with Sam Neill — we both have farms on islands… He is like my spirit twin.”

Bryce said it was emotional. “We started this together in 2014, but far more epically, Jeff, Sam, Laura and B.D. [Wong] were filming ‘Jurassic Park’ in… 1992, and so it was really a profound, meaningful experience to not only be coming to a conclusion of these two franchises, but also we were living together while we were making this movie, which made us all the more close and bonded… It’s a little bit like saying goodbye to your family, or like graduating.”

Chris said it felt like sleepaway camp! “Happens less and less on big-budget movies… You have that summer-camp vibe where you are building relationships and friendships you know will last forever… To have that vibe on this big of a movie was really special… We were all together and it was really made special… a silver lining.”

Bryce and Chris both remember watching the first “Jurassic Park” about 30 years ago.

Bryce said, “We both saw it opening weekend! I was 12, Chris was 13… Same headspace, for sure.”

Chris added, “I had no idea I was going to be an actor, share the screen with these incredible actors — it’s pretty surreal.”

Howard and Pratt also confirmed this is the final film in the franchise. Bryce said, “In terms of this franchise as it relates to these characters and our storylines, it was designed to come to a satisfying conclusion.”

Chris insisted, “This is the finale, this is the culmination in the beautiful ending of these two trilogies if you want to see that get your tickets now.”