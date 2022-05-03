Win It! A Mother’s Day Prize Pack

With Mother’s Day around the corner, Mom deserves the star treatment!

Celebrity gifting experts Backstage Creations work on Hollywood’s biggest events, from the Emmys to the MTV Awards, and they want to help you spoil your mom this holiday. Take a look at some of their favorite picks for mom, like Lifeboost Coffee for a little sustainably farmed pick-me-up from a minority-owned brand, SpiritHoods luxurious faux fur to help get her into something cozy while also supporting endangered animals, Siempre Verano’s clean beauty facial oil from a female-founded company, Thera Cane to help ease those tired muscles, plus a Nod Pod weighted blanket for her eyes, packaged in the most clever market tote by Capabunga.

There’s even a little fun for the whole family: LeapFrog will help you keep an eye on your littlest ones, 4Funky Flavors has vibrant apparel for both kids and adults, and The Caden Bear is a snuggly little plush with a charitable heart.

Take a peek at each of the gifting ideas, and then enter below for a chance to win the whole package!

This prize includes:

Capabunga — The Market Tote divides your bounty into separate compartments and keep eggs, glass bottles, flowers, and your most fragile food intact.

The Market Tote divides your bounty into separate compartments and keep eggs, glass bottles, flowers, and your most fragile food intact. 4 Funky Flavours — Children’s clothing.

Children’s clothing. LeapFrog Baby Monitors — LeapFrog’s smart, premium video baby monitors come with a 5- or 7-inch, High-Definition Parent Unit Display that lets parents watch remotely on their smartphone with the LeapFrog baby care app, which also features free sleep tips and advice from WeeSleep experts.

LeapFrog’s smart, premium video baby monitors come with a 5- or 7-inch, High-Definition Parent Unit Display that lets parents watch remotely on their smartphone with the LeapFrog baby care app, which also features free sleep tips and advice from WeeSleep experts. Lifeboost Coffee, LLC — As part of the Lifeboost Healthy Coffee INsperience, we have included a bag of our single-origin, organic, low acid, Premium Medium roast coffee and a Lifeboost Affirmation Mug. Prize includes mug and certificate for coffee.

As part of the Lifeboost Healthy Coffee INsperience, we have included a bag of our single-origin, organic, low acid, Premium Medium roast coffee and a Lifeboost Affirmation Mug. Prize includes mug and certificate for coffee. Nod Pod — The weighted blanket for your eyes.

The weighted blanket for your eyes. Siempre Verano Beauty — Meaning “Always Summer” Siempre Verano delivers luxury, clean beauty through tropical ingredients for a summer glow all year long.

Meaning “Always Summer” Siempre Verano delivers luxury, clean beauty through tropical ingredients for a summer glow all year long. Spirithoods — You are an animal, dress like one! Animal-inspired products that create extraordinary experiences and help people bring the spirit of the wild into their everyday lives, while donating 10% of net profits to the conservation of endangered animals and their habitat. Prize includes fanny pack.

You are an animal, dress like one! Animal-inspired products that create extraordinary experiences and help people bring the spirit of the wild into their everyday lives, while donating 10% of net profits to the conservation of endangered animals and their habitat. Prize includes fanny pack. The Caden Bear — The Caden Bear brings comfort to kids in hospitals or going through medical issues.

The Caden Bear brings comfort to kids in hospitals or going through medical issues. Thera Cane — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with the Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager. It is an amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur, breaking up tension in even the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.