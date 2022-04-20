‘Survivor’ Alum Ralph Kiser Dead at 56

Getty Images

“Survivor: Redemption Island” alum Ralph Kiser has died at the age of 56.

Kiser’s family told The Sun that he died from a heart attack.

Ralph’s nephew George told the outlet, “He was a hardworking man, and a damn good hunter.”

In 2011, Ralph appeared on the 22nd season of “Survivor” as part of the Zapatera tribe. He came in ninth place on the CBS hit show.

Ralph described himself as “determined, strong-willed, and stubborn.”

Along with being “inspired” by his farm, he added, “I’ve been at it all my life. I’m always amazed at my animals — how they grow and survive. Being able to watch the circle of life go around and be a part of it is a very satisfying adventure that I never get tired of.”

Kiser applied several times before he was cast in “Survivor.” He shared on his CBS bio, “I’ve wanted to be on the show for years and knew one day I’d get my chance. I want to be a hometown hero for the folks back home!”