Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello Sip Martinis in Hilarious New TikTok

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello just gave fans a look at their recent girls’ night in. Watch!

In the video, the stars are sipping martinis and reenacting a scene from “Dance Moms.”

Selena included the caption “stream familia lol,” which, of course, includes the name of Camila’s new album “Familia.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Camila earlier this month, when the singer called “Familia” her “favorite album” that she’s made so far.

Her new music follows her very personal life journey, and she admitted, “At the beginning, it was really hard because I was just going through a bad mental health time, so being in the studio, every part of life was, like, anxiety-inducing for me.”

Cabello has been open about her struggles with mental health and the importance of therapy in her life. Of her decision to speak out, she said, “The suffering that it can cause feels really unbearable and painful, so I think that when I kind of came out of it enough to have perspective, I was like… ‘How is this not as validated and real as physical health problems?’ To me, it’s just as important and it feels just as real and bad.”

Camila said she’s “in a good place” and wants to “live life to the fullest.”

Meanwhile, when “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Selena in December, she talked about her love for TikTok.

Gomez has nearly 40 million followers on the platform, and her posts each get millions of views. She said, “It’s really fun. I think that I have had such a love-hate relationship with social media… to really going on an app that… [has] the coolest things that you can see, from making food to dancing… What I find personally fun is cussing… I get to be silly and I love doing that. I love making people laugh.”