Idris Elba Reveals Why He Might Stop Acting

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Idris, who is getting animated in the new “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

When Rachel complimented Idris on his funny side, Elba expressed his desire to do more comedy in the future. He said, “You know, I’ve been known to play some very dramatic characters, and I loved that, you know, but in real, real time, I’m a goofy guy. I’m a goofy dad, you know, and I love dad jokes and I love to be goofy… I’d like to explore doing more comedy… I enjoy it. I really do enjoy it. So thank you for letting that out to the world.”

While Idris has been in a lot of movies, could the world lose out on seeing him act due to his passion for music? He answered, “Yeah, 100%… Music is very all-consuming, you know, and you’re offering something very personal yourself when you’re making music for the listener, right? So you have to give it time.”

Despite his busy schedule, Idris was able to clear up his calendar to DJ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

He went on, “I’ve always sort of managed to snatch time away from my film to make music. But I’d love to spend a little time doing that… When you’re playing characters all day long, you’re playing someone else. When you get to just be you, in doing music or doing art or whatever, it’s just coming out of you. That’s a really refreshing place to be, you know, so that’s why I want to do some more.”

In “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Elba is teaming up with Jim Carrey, who plays Sonic’s nemesis Dr. Robotnik.

Elba noted, “It is very nice… You know, it’s great to have something that young kids can kind of go, ‘Oh, that’s you.’ They can’t watch half the stuff that I made.”