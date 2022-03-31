Bella Thorne’s Jaw-Dropping ‘Naked’ Dress Is an Optical Illusion

Getty Images

Bella Thorne was turning heads at the “Morbius” fan screening in L.A. Wednesday night in a jaw-dropping “naked” dress.

The red gown was an optical-illusion look by Sergio Castaño Peña that appeared to show off her nude body, but in reality, it was all part of the design.

Bella’s sister Dani also hit the red carpet in her own eye-popping ensemble. The model wore a black, barely-there top with a miniskirt adorned with zippers and chains.

“Morbius” himself, Jared Leto, didn’t disappoint either! He showed up in a white satin suit with a sheer lavender top, floor-length lace cape, and lots of eyeliner.

He’s always serving up looks, recently joking with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, “My sense of style I would describe as like an undertaker meets a gardener.”

Leto also teased the movie, saying, “You get this big Marvel movie with action and adventure. But it also walks on the darker side of the universe. At times it's quite scary, and that makes it very different.”

Jared shed the pounds to play a man who undergoes an experimental treatment to cure himself of a rare blood disease, only to unleash his inner darkness.

He explained of his transformation, “I don't actually get ‘hangry.’ I don’t get hangry because I do a lot of fasting… So I'm used to it, yes. I’m a faster… That appetite was something to explore, that battle between good and evil. Fascinating character.”