Win It! ‘The Godfather’ 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set

“Extra” is giving “The Godfather” 50th anniversary gift set to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!

The gift set includes all three films in the landmark trilogy restored and remastered in Dolby Vision and released together in this 4K Ultra HD Limited Collector’s Edition which includes a hardcover coffee table book featuring stunning photographs, as well as portrait art prints on archival paper.

The films, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, chronicle the rise and fall of the Corleone mafia family. The films won many Academy Awards, including Best Picture trophies for the first two films and a Best Picture nomination for the third.

All three films are now available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.