Kylie Jenner Reveals ‘Son’s Name Isn’t Wolf Anymore’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed the name of their newborn son.

Last month, they announced his name was Wolf Webster, but now Kylie is saying it wasn’t a good fit.

She wrote on Instagram Stories, “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The news comes hours after Jenner released a YouTube video titled “To Our Son,” taking fans behind the scenes of her pregnancy journey.

The video starts with Kylie holding up a positive pregnancy test and boyfriend Travis Scott, 30, kissing her belly and ends with her and Travis in the delivery room as they welcome their baby boy. Watch!