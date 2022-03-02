Luke Hemmings Sets the Record Straight on Sierra Deaton Marriage Rumors

Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings recently sparked rumors that he was married to Sierra Deaton after posting a TikTok that he captioned, “When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”

In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Luke put the rumor to bed, saying, “I don’t know how to use TikTok very well… You do the voiceover thing and then I saved as a draft, but the words didn’t save, but the voiceover saved… It said the wrong thing and I was like, ‘I don’t want to go back and change it.”

Joined by his bandmates Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin, and Calum Hood, he clarified, “I meant ‘You’re gonna marry.’ It came across like we already have.”

Michael joked, “I was at his secret wedding.”

Michael kept his marriage to Crystal Leigh secret for a year, only announcing it in January. Of their first year of marriage, he said that it’s the “same as the other years” they’ve been together.

He also revealed that his experience with the band helped him with his life as a married man. Without getting too specific, he explained, “When you realize that you all have, like, one goal and some people see, you know, different avenues to get to that same goal… the weight is lifted off… You know, we all want this, this thing, whatever it is, this goal, and we’re all kind of in alignment of that.”

He went on, “How do you get there? I mean, I definitely don’t want to relate everything to the band because I feel like everything I relate to the band, but it’s been, it’s been like, quite interesting to notice… throughout my first year of secret marriage.”

5 Seconds of Summer are promoting their new single “Complete Mess,” opening up about the new song, as well as how it sets the tone for their highly anticipated fifth album.

Luke shared, “Obviously over the last 10 years of us being a band, we’ve written a lot of songs and this is the first one that is just us for on the credits and Michael as a producer, and it feels really, it feels really great.”

The band went on a trip to Joshua Tree, where they came up with the song. He added, “It’s really, like, set the tone for the rest of the writing of the album. We’re really proud of it and we love… what it says and the feeling of it, and yeah, it just feels great.”

Michael discussed the “incredible” producing process, teasing, “There’s some songs that I’ve produced on this new album that we haven’t announced or named.”

He also showed his appreciation to the guys, who have “lifted” him up, saying, “I never thought I would be able to do what I have done on this record with production and, you know, they’ve saved me through that process and it’s been really amazing.”

“Complete Mess” was written a “year and a half ago” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for what inspired the song, Hemmings answered, “Initially, it was about a romantic relationship and being, like, just that simple yet universal feeling of without someone, you feel like a complete mess and with them, you know, obviously make you complete… That’s a really beautiful, simple thing to say and the verses going into more detail.”

5 Seconds of Summer has dropped the music video for the song, which Ashton described as their “most philosophical video.”

“It’s about attaching yourself to 5SOS and, and going through whatever it takes to come up with something that is going to creatively elevate 5 Seconds of Summer,” he explained. “A lot of it is about how we create tension within this group and that tension creates our art and that art creates our connection with our fans.”

Ashton views “Complete Mess” as a token of appreciation and a way for them to give their fans “a big hug.”

The guys don’t have an exact number for how many songs will be on their upcoming album, but noted that it was going to be “everything we’ve got.”

They have been a band for over 10 years, so have they evolved personally? Ashton answered, “I think I’ve just fallen in love with the simplicity of like being a drummer in a band… For me, being a drummer is all in line with being healthy, being focused, being happy.”

While his core has stayed the “same,” Calum joked that he had “grown, like, 2 feet probably.”

Michael felt the “opposite” of Calum, saying, “I’m a different person than I was 10 years ago… Now, I’m a full-blown adult.”

“I’m just so thankful of all of the experiences that I’ve had within this band,” a “happy” Michael elaborated. “Everything that we’ve been through together has been, like, truly beyond my wildest dreams… I’m really grateful of, you know, this band and everything that we’ve done… [and] the process that we’ve just done to create this new music.”

Luke agreed, adding, “I think it was a very treacherous, complex thing to be in this band at one point and difficult to understand. I think now, having been in it so long and having a bit more wisdom, I can just sort of be grateful and zoom out and see it.”

Even though they’ve dealt with fame for years, Calum admits it’s still “terrifying.”

As for how he navigates it, he commented, “You learn to have balance within your life and you learn what boundaries are important to you… I think it’s important that you take time to learn those things about yourself and you learn what to give to other people and you learn what to keep for yourself.”