Win It! ‘House of Gucci’ on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital

“Extra” is giving “House of Gucci” on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!

“House of Gucci” is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately… murder.

That’s not all! Check out this new featurette as cast spills on the new film. Jared Leto describes it as a movie about “family” and “power,” while Salma Hayek points out the “greed and betrayal.” Lady Gaga adds, “This story is stranger than fiction and shows a woman who is trying desperately to belong and she makes a tragic error.” Watch!

“House of Gucci” is now available on Blu-ray™, DVD, Digital and On Demand.