Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband Chris Larangeira Files for Divorce

“Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira are going their separate ways after two years of marriage.

People magazine reports Larangeira filed for divorce on January 20 in New Jersey, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Angelina filed for divorce a year ago, but the case was dismissed nine months later.

Their pair’s ups and downs have been documented on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” In one episode, Angelina opened up about her “nonexistent” sex life, saying, “It’s like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang. So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang.”

In a confession, she revealed, “Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don’t know if we can get the spark back in our relationship. And that’s not a good thing.”

Pivarnick admitted, “I’m not perfect by any means. I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him. I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

The two had been trying couples therapy, but she told her friends that she wasn’t sure that it was helping their relationship.

Pivarnick also hinted that their relationship wouldn’t last, saying, “Things are really f----- up between Chris and I right now. And I’m kind of like, what the f--- do I do? This is a really big decision to make, if I’m going to stay or leave my marriage.”

Angelina and Chris do not have any children together.

Though she’s thinking about freezing her eggs, Pivarnick told Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on the series that she was “scared” to be a mom. She told the cameras, “Listen, don’t get it twisted people — I’m not old as s---. I’m the fountain of youth over here, hashtag filler hashtag Botox, but my biological clock is ticking.”