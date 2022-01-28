Octomom Nadya Suleman’s 8 Babies Turn 13! See Her Tribute

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Octomom Nadya Suleman’s octuplets just turned 13!

Suleman celebrated the teens on Instagram with a throwback pic and sweet tribute.

She wrote, “Happy 13th birthday to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai! You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known.”

Nadya gushed, “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God. I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do.”

Speaking of their faith, she shared, “You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you ❤️.”

Suleman was already the mother of six kids when she welcomed the eight children via in vitro fertilization.

In recent years, she has been raising her kids as a single mom in Orange County, California, and often shares photos of the family on Instagram.