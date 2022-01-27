Celebrity News January 27, 2022
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Billionaire Meet-Up at Jeff Bezos’ Mansion
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are becoming a real power couple… even rubbing elbows with Jeff Bezos!
TMZ reports Kim and Pete were spotted arriving to Bezos’ L.A. mansion in a white car on Tuesday, where sources said they spent hours with the billionaire.
After the high-profile meet-up, insiders say the couple headed to Pete’s hotel in Beverly Hills.
Just the day before, Kim was spotted with another power pair… Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. TMZ says they were together at L.A.’s Hot & Cool Café to film an episode of the Clintons’ Apple TV+ show “Gutsy Women.”
Hot & Cool Café is all about making sure their community has access to healthy food as well as providing employment opportunities and job training to underserved youth and the formerly incarcerated.