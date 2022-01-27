Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Billionaire Meet-Up at Jeff Bezos’ Mansion

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are becoming a real power couple… even rubbing elbows with Jeff Bezos!

TMZ reports Kim and Pete were spotted arriving to Bezos’ L.A. mansion in a white car on Tuesday, where sources said they spent hours with the billionaire.

Backgrid

After the high-profile meet-up, insiders say the couple headed to Pete’s hotel in Beverly Hills.

Just the day before, Kim was spotted with another power pair… Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. TMZ says they were together at L.A.’s Hot & Cool Café to film an episode of the Clintons’ Apple TV+ show “Gutsy Women.”