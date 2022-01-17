Nina Dobrev Takes On Shaun White Engagement Rumors

Actress Nina Dobrev has a lot to be happy about!

Along with just turning 33, Dobrev is “very happy” in her relationship with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and is also starring in “Redeeming Love”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with actress Dobrev, who has been dating White for two years. The pair have been subject to engagement rumors, so what’s her reaction? She quipped, “Nice try!”

Next month, Nina is hoping to show her support for Shaun at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Joined by her “Redeeming Love” co-star Abigail Cowen, she shared, “Waiting to hear if I get my visa is approved! So hopefully, fingers crossed.”

Dobrev and Cowen have been busy promoting their new movie, which they shot in South Africa just months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world.

The movie centers on Angel, played by Abigail, who is sold into prostitution as a child. Struggling through hatred and self-loathing, Angel meets Michael Hosea, played by Tom Lewis, and discovers that there’s no brokenness that love can’t heal.

Of what drew her to the role, Abigail said, “When I read the script, I just loved the realness and how raw it was and how it just really went there with Angel’s story. So as an actor, I’m always drawn to those types of stories and roles.”

Dobrev has a small role in the movie, which she calls a “beautiful story about love.” She added, “I really wanted to be a part of it because I love the message behind the film.”

As for why people should watch the movie, Nina said, “I think it’s great to watch that with a lover because it sort of shows you that it’s gonna be a rough road, but you can get through it together.”

Abigail chimed in, “Take your significant others and be like, ‘Hey, this might be okay.’”