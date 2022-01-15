Jamie Auld, Who Played Madonna in a Docufilm, Dies at 26

Splash News

Jamie Auld, a newcomer to acting to impressively portrayed Madonna in the 2019 docufilm "Madonna and the Breakfast Club," has died. She was 26.

Auld's death was announced on the film's Instagram in a message that read, "To our friends and fans, we are so deeply heartbroken to let you know that our dearest, beautiful and beloved Jamie Auld has passed away. She will always be our angel and will live forever in our hearts ❤️."

At this time, no cause has been given. Her family has asked for privacy, but via filmmaker Guy Guido expresses gratitude for the outpouring of love.

Guido tells "Extra," "Jamie became like family to me. I love her and I am crushed… but she is at peace and I am so grateful that our lives intertwined. We created some magic together and she will live on forever in that film and in the hearts of all of the family, friends, and fans who loved her so much."

Calvin Knie, her co-star in "Madonna and the Breakfast Club," remembered her on Instagram, writing, "I sadly found out last night that Jamie is no longer with us and have been trying to wrap my head around it. I feel like it’s said a lot in moments like these, but she genuinely was one of the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met... I’m heartbroken that she’s gone, but it’s a memory I’ll cherish forever and I’m thankful to have spent some of the time with her that we had ❤️."

A native of Pasadena, California, Auld was a Fashion Institute of Technology student working at Doughnut Plant in NYC when she was approached by Guido to star in a film that he envisioned as part documentary and part dramatic reenactment of Madonna's early years, with an emphasis on her musicality. The film focuses on the birth of her artistry, honed in the band the Breakfast Club, and under the guidance of her boyfriend Dan Gilroy, who Madonna thanked in her 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech.

Auld took acting, guitar, and drum lessons to embody the future Queen of Pop, along with undergoing a physical transformation that made her the spitting image of her character.

She told "Good Day New York" in 2019, "I was already a fan, but it was a lot of learning because I wanted to play her with such respect, and I didn't want it to be a caricature or cheesy... Even as I was walking down the street, I would pretend that I was her."

The film was embraced by fans for its attention to detail. In its aftermath, and following news that Elyse Hollander's Black List-favorite script about her life was picked up by Universal with Brett Ratner attached to direct, Madonna announced her intention to co-write and direct her own biopic for Universal, which is expected to begin shooting sometime in 2022.