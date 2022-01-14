Kylie Jenner Shares Baby Shower Pics

Instagram

Kylie Jenner is giving fans an inside look at her baby shower!

The reality star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and shared pics from the party on Instagram.

In the photos, Kylie shows off her baby bump in a long, white, body-hugging gown with her dark hair down in soft waves.

She even poses for a generational photo with mom Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Showing off the décor, fans can see large wooden giraffe on display as well little ones on the table. There are also gorgeous flowers and petals, and throw blankets on the back of each guest’s chair.

Kylie even posted a photo of all the gifts, and a table of sweet cross stitch projects with messages like “Love” and “Angel Baby.”