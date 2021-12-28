Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Officially Divorced 10 Years After Split

Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are divorced after splitting up more than 10 years ago.

TMZ reports a private judge signed the papers earlier this month, and the divorce was finalized when a sitting judge entered the docs into the L.A. Superior Court system on Tuesday.

The site notes that a complicated property settlement played a role in the very lengthy proceedings, and sources say their estimated $400 million was split between the parties. They reportedly did not have a prenup.