December 28, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Officially Divorced 10 Years After Split

Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are divorced after splitting up more than 10 years ago.

TMZ reports a private judge signed the papers earlier this month, and the divorce was finalized when a sitting judge entered the docs into the L.A. Superior Court system on Tuesday.

The site notes that a complicated property settlement played a role in the very lengthy proceedings, and sources say their estimated $400 million was split between the parties. They reportedly did not have a prenup.

Arnold and Maria wed in 1986, and have four children together. Maria filed for divorce in July 2011 after news broke that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son — Joseph Baena — years earlier with the family housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.

