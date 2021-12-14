David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz & Wife Tiffany Split After 25 Years Together

Getty Images

Baseball star David “Big Papi” Ortiz, 46, and his wife Tiffany, 47, are going their separate ways.

Tiffany shared a photo from their wedding reception on Instagram, and wrote, "Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

The Boston Red Sox legend and his ex have two kids together, D’Angelo and Alexandra. David is also the father of daughter Jessica from a previous relationship.

David and Tiffany began dating in 1996 and wed in 2002. He filed for divorce in 2013, telling MLB.com at the time, "There are some situations in life that work out for a period of time and at some point they don't work out anymore and you have to move on. I'm moving on. She's moving on. Hopefully everybody respects that."