Alec Baldwin Breaks Down in Tears in First Look at ‘Rust’ Interview

ABC/Jeffrey Neira

Alec Baldwin’s emotional interview about the “Rust” shooting airs tomorrow, and we now have a first look at the exclusive sit-down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

In October, Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, fired the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza on the set in New Mexico.

Alec is speaking out about the incident for the first time, and breaks down in tears as he says, “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with, and liked by everyone who worked with [her] — and admired.”

He goes on, “I mean, even now… I find it hard to believe that. It just doesn't seem real to me.”

At one point, George asks, “It wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled.” Alec responds, “Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger.”

Stephanopoulos reiterates, “So you never pulled the trigger?” Baldwin insists, “No, no, no, no… I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never.”

The question was also raised, “How did a real bullet get on that set?” Alec says, “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

George later asks, “You said you're not a victim, but is the worst thing that's ever happened to you?” Alec says, “Yes, yep, yep. Because I think back and I think of what could I have done?”