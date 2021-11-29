Teyana Taylor Hospitalized, Says Body ‘Shut Down’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Singer Teyana Taylor is recovering after she says her body “shut down” while on her The Last Rose Petal farewell tour.

The 30-year-old, who was forced to cancel her Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday, took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo from the hospital to explain what happened. She wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all!”

The musician said after “leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%” her “body simply just gave out.”

Taylor said a few days ago her body started to “SHUT DOWN,” adding, “my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b--ch was tryna get on that stage 🙄.”

Despite having performed with injuries in the past, she said, “You have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑.”

Teyana said, “I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”

Taylor promised, “I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!!”