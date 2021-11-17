Get Walking and Have Some Fun with the Pikmin Bloom App!

Everyone is looking for fun new ways to get active, so check out the Pikmin Bloom app, a game you can play while you’re out walking!

Even better, invite your friends to download the app and get active, too.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst and Rachel Lindsay decided to have a little fun and see who could get their 10,000 steps in first. Watch the video above!

The Pikmin Bloom app allows you to connect to the world around you, transforming it with colorful flowers. You start by planting seedlings, then all you need to do to get them to grow is… walk.

Pretty soon, you will be able to pluck an adorable Pikmin, who will follow you everywhere you go.

Count your steps without stress — the app automatically logs your step count and the path you walked. You can also log on to save any pictures you took, plus you can look back at what you saved in your lifelog anytime you like.