Dwyane Wade Says Being a Dad Is His Greatest Achievement as He Shares His Life in New Memoir

Getty Images

Dwyane Wade has a new photographic memoir called “Dwyane” that’s packed with hundreds of photos from his life on and off the basketball court.

The NBA star opened up about the book to “Extra’s” Billy Bush, saying, “I wanted these photos to speak for themselves, and I wanted to share intimate moments… with the people who have supported me for the last 18, 20 years that people have known me.”

Billy asked, “The gold, the championships... of all the accolades… what means the most to you?”

Wade said, “It would be something that's not on the shelf,” adding, “It would be the father award, and that's just being a dad… That's the greatest award. To see my daughter Zaya smile every day, it's to see my son Zaire go off and chase his dreams.”

Billy asked if his daughter Zaya’s transition was the most challenging thing he’s faced as a father.

Wade answered, “Definitely the most challenging I faced because it was something I had no knowledge on… Zaya coming home at 8 years old… and coming out as… gay at 8 and then coming home at 12 and coming out as a transgender girl, my first initial reaction is, ‘I don't know a lot about it.’”

He went on, “I felt bad that I didn't have the information that she needed from me as someone who's been put into her life to be a leader and to be a facilitator to help her from point A to point B in life… But I'm experienced now… and my daughter's thriving because of the way we've jumped in and said… ‘Listen, we're going to go on this journey together.’”

Dwyane is also on that journey with his wife of seven years, Gabrielle Union, telling Billy, “We've been friends from the beginning. That's why we've been able to move past and go through some of the things that we've been able to go through publicly and as a family. Because we like each other. We actually like each other.”