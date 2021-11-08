Did Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Just Confirm Their Romance?

Getty Images

Paul Mescal, 25, and Phoebe Bridgers, 27, have everyone talking after they hit the red carpet together at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala Sunday night.

The “Normal People” actor and singer looked every bit the couple as they posed together, looking into each other’s eyes and sharing a sweet moment as she rested her head on his shoulder.

Getty Images

Mescal looked dapper in a black tux, and Bridgers wore a gorgeous cream-colored lace blouse paired with a beautiful floor-length red tartan skirt.

During the event, Phoebe tweeted about Paul, teasing him over their meal. She wrote, "Paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce.”

The night out is another sweet moment for Mescal and Bridgers, who share a flirty past.

First, Phoebe told NME that she was watching “Normal People” and thought Paul was cute. Bridgers confessed that when Mescal started following her on Instagram she “got a little pitter-patter in my heart.”

At one point, Bridgers tweeted, "Finished ‘Normal People’ and now I'm sad and horny oh wait," to which Mescal replied, "I'm officially dead." She tweeted back, "nooo don't die your [sic] so talented aha."