Kanye West Shaved His Eyebrows — See the Pic!

The rapper first showed up sans eyebrows at his Sunday Service on Halloween alongside Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson (who is no stranger to going brow-less), and was photographed again as he left Nobu on Tuesday night.

The star is going through some changes in his personal life, too. He recently legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to just “Ye,” and he listed his Wyoming ranch for sale in October. The 44-year-old father of four is also in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, who is rumored to be romantically involved with Pete Davidson.