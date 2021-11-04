Celebrity News November 04, 2021
Kanye West Shaved His Eyebrows — See the Pic!
Kanye West is sporting a jarring new shaved-eyebrow look!
The rapper first showed up sans eyebrows at his Sunday Service on Halloween alongside Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson (who is no stranger to going brow-less), and was photographed again as he left Nobu on Tuesday night.
West made headlines last month when he showed off a unique new shaved haircut on Instagram, and then wore a prosthetic face mask for coffee with Michael Cohen.
The star is going through some changes in his personal life, too. He recently legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to just “Ye,” and he listed his Wyoming ranch for sale in October. The 44-year-old father of four is also in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, who is rumored to be romantically involved with Pete Davidson.