Jessie James Decker Hopes New Breakup Anthems Help Women Feel ‘Confident and Sexy’

Flexing some serious girl power in her new music videos, country star Jessie James Decker is back with two brand-new breakup anthems, “Not in Love with You” and “Should Have Known Better.”

She opened up to “Extra’s” Jana Kramer, explaining, “I want women who hear it to feel confident and sexy and feel good about getting rid of some negativity, some baggage, and get out there rockin’ and doing their thing.”

Jessie and her former NFL player husband Eric Decker have been happily doing the married thing for eight years and just celebrated their anniversary. When Jana asked about love songs on the album, Decker confirmed, “There is a song called ‘Tell You Enough.’”

She went on to explain, “It’s about not telling your significant other enough that you love them and think they’re wonderful… I’m doing that in this song, letting Eric know how much he means to me.”

All these songs are out now on her new album, “The Woman I’ve Become.”

Jana asked if Jessie was doing anything to celebrate, and she answered, “I don’t know, it’s so hard to plan.” Kramer teased, “Eric, if you’re watching this, do something for your lady!”