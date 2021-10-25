Abbi Jacobson & Jodi Balfour Make It Instagram Official

“Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson is ready to go public with her love life!

Over the weekend, Jacobson broke the news that she’s been dating actress Jodi Balfour for a year. Along with posting a pic of herself kissing Jodi on the cheek, she wrote, “One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky ❤️.”

Jodi shared her own kissing pic, writing on Instagram, “365 days of the best surprise of my life 💚.”

Abbi responded to Jodi’s post, writing, “And of mine ❤️.”

The news comes four months after Jodi announced that she was queer. She wrote on Instagram, “On this last day of Pride month, I’m stepping away from my sense of inadequacy, my fear of taking up room not meant for me, and my need to do this right… to say how undeniably freeing it has been to finally embrace and explore my queerness.”

In 2018, Abbi opened up on her sexuality. In an interview with Vanity Fair. She said, “I kind of go both ways; I date men and women. They have to be funny, doing something they love. I don’t know — I’ve never really been interviewed about this before.”