Actress Tawny Kitaen’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Tawny Kitaen, the actress and ‘80s music-video vixen, died five months ago at 59, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson from the Orange County Coroner’s Office tells People that Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease.

The magazine notes that other contributing factors were: mild coronary atherosclerosis, mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone.

Tawny died at her Newport Beach home in California on May 7.

At the time, her daughters Wynter and Raine confirmed her passing on Instagram, writing, "We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom. We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.