Win It! A Gift Set from Clark’s Botanicals

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Francesco Clark to find out more about his incredible story of triumph from tragedy.

Clark was living his best life when he was paralyzed in a pool diving accident, but it didn’t slow him down for long. He went on to build a multimillion-dollar beauty biz called Clark’s Botanicals with star fans from Kaley Cuoco to Olivia Munn.

Watch the video to learn more, and enter below for your chance to win a Clark’s Botanicals gift set.

Shop the products at ClarksBotanicals.com.

*Gift set items may be different than those shown in photo.