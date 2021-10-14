Matthew Mindler’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Former child star Matthew Mindler, 19, took his own life in August, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ that Mindler died of sodium nitrate toxicity.

Sodium nitrate is a common preservative used in cured meats, but the site says an overdose of the compound “causes hypotension and limits the flow of oxygen in the body, which can result in death.”

His mother Monica also spoke out to TMZ, saying she found out later that Matthew had researched sodium nitrate and suicide, and that he ordered the lethal compound online for just $15. She hopes his death will serves as a cautionary tale and helps others look for warning signs.

Mindler vanished in August from his college dorm at Millersville University. According to a press release from the Millersville University Police Department, a missing persons report was filed after Mindler "did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

He was last seen stepping out of his dorm wearing black pants, a Millersville University sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack. His body was later found near campus.

Mindler’s last acting credit was for the 2016 movie “Chad: An American Boy.” His most high-profile role was in Jesse Peretz’s “Our Idiot Brother,” starring Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel.