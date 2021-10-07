Giveaways October 07, 2021
Win It! A Variety Power of Women Gift Bag
“Extra” is giving a Variety Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend!
The bags are filled with amazing gifts from Nest New York, goop, Bombas, Elemis, Davines, and more.
The full list of goodies includes:
- Act+Acre — Plant-Based Dry Shampoo and Cold Processed ® Scalp Detox
- All Good — Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray, peppermint, 2 oz.
- Amazon Studios — Three-month gift subscription to Audible
- Away — Weekender bag
- Bala — Bala Band
- Beekman 1802 — MILK Bar Probiotic Facial Cleansing Bar
- Bombas — Women’s Original Calf Socks
- Clean Reserve — Lush Fleur
- CORE — CORE POW Tee, CORE Classic Dad Hat
- Craig’s Vegan — 20 percent off discount card
- Davines — M0M0 Shampoo, M0M0 Conditioner, skin regimen, lip balm
- Disney — “Cruella” Blu-ray combo pack
- Dose of Colors — Liquid Matte Lipstick Truffle
- Dr. Bronner’s — Organic Shaving Soaps
- Elemis — Pro Collagen Marine Cream
- Exo Supply — EXO Pure Remover Wipes
- Garnier — Micellar Cleansing Water (400 ml)
- goop — GOOPGLOW Morning Skin Superpowder
- goop kitchen — Promo cards
- Grande Cosmetics — Grande Lash MD Lash Enhancing Serum
- Hello Products — Vegan Lip Balm SPF 15 in Sweet Mint
- Intelligent Change — Five-Minute Journal and Productivity Planner
- Josie Maran — Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub in Sweet Peach Nectar
- Klean Kanteen — 8 mm Stainless Steel Straw
- L.0.C.K. — Waterproof flat brush eyeliner
- Laki Natural — Rose Garden Epsom Salt Bath Soak, 16 oz.
- Lumene North America, LLC — Lumene Invisible Illumination [KAUNIS] Instant Illuminizer, Rosy Dawn, Lumene Invisible Illumination [KAUNIS] Instant Illuminizer, Midnight Sun
- Mad Hippie — AHA Exfoliating Peel
- Manna Kadar Beauty — Long-Wear Mineral Powders, Mer-Sea lavender sachets/silk eye pillow
- Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) — “Legally Blonde” DVD
- NBCUniversal — “Spirit Untamed” DVD
- Nelson j™ Beverly Hills — One-Minute Hair Botox Leave-In Lavender Oil-Infused Treatment
- Nest — Sicilian Tangerine Classic Candle, Grapefruit Wall Diffuser Set
- Niema Beauty — Rose Water Hydrating Mist
- OSEA — Undaria Algae Body Oil
- PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross — Microfiber Towel
- Perlier — Honey from Sardinia Bath and Shower Cream, White Honey Bath and Shower Cream, Liguria Honey + Lavender Bath and Shower Cream, Olivarium Bath and Shower Cream
- Pinrose — Petal packs
- Pixi Beauty — Large Lash Mascara, Bold Black
- Pukka — Relax Selection Box and Active Selection Box
- Ramy Brook — Sunglasses
- Ride Alto — Gift card
- Rosebud Perfume Company Inc. — Lip balm
- Saje Natural Wellness — Peppermint Halo
- Sam Edelman — Gift card
- Searchlight Pictures — “Nomadland” Blu-rays
- Silk Laundry — Silk Organza Bag
- Skin&Co Roma — Truffle Therapy Face Toner
- Slip — White queen envelope pillowcase
- Sol de Janeiro — Bum Bum Cream
- Spatty — Spatty lip
- Sunday Riley Modern Skincare — Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
- Sunnies Face — Fluffmatte Milkshake and Fluffmatte 143 lipsticks
- Supergoop — Glowscreen Body SPF 40
- Thread Wallets — Airpod Case
- Variety — Luggage tag
- Victorialand Beauty —Rose quartz roller, face moisturizer, face oil, sleep mask
- V-Luxe — DIY Volume Lash Extension Kit
- Wander Beauty — Baggage Claim Eye Masks
- Wen by Chaz Dean — Botanical Hair and Skin Dry Oil Intensive Treatment Spray and Bella Spirit® Self-Tanning Bronzing Mist — Light/Medium
- YETI — Rambler 10 oz. Tumbler
- Youth to the People — Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
- Youtheory — Immune+ Daily Wellness
Giveaway ends on October 13, 2021.