Scary! Shakira & Son Attacked by Wild Boars

Getty Images

Singer Shakira experienced a scary run-in with wild boars while walking through a Barcelona park with her son Milan, 8.

On Wednesday, Shakira took to Instagram to show off a torn black bag, which she claimed was destroyed by two wild boars.

In a video on her Instagram Story posted by DailyMail.com, she said, “Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything.”

Turning to her son, Shakira said, “Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Shakira did not reveal the name of the park where the incident occurred.