Ana Navarro & Sunny Hostin Back on ‘The View’ After False-Positive COVID Results

“The View” was back today after that on-air COVID-19 scare last week.

It was a last-minute scramble that no one expected on Friday as Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin both tested positive moments before they were supposed to interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ana and Sunny were asked to step off the stage live on the air following the first commercial break, but it was later revealed they did not have COVID.

Thankfully it was just a scare. The women have since tested negative multiple times and returned to the panel on Monday, where they detailed what happened after the false positives.

CO-HOSTS ADDRESS FALSE POSITIVE COVID-19 RESULTS: After now testing negative multiple times, they look back on the events that played out on live television Friday when @sunny and @ananavarro received false positive COVID-19 results ahead of an interview with Vice Pres. Harris. pic.twitter.com/pH8G2As6CV — The View (@TheView) September 27, 2021 @TheView

Sunny said, “It was really uncomfortable for my results to be release publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again. And there were real-life ramifications when things like that happen.”

Her husband was actually performing a surgery at the time of the announcement and had to be removed from the operating room, she said, explaining, “Because God forbid he’s operating on someone and he’s COVID positive.”

Not to mention her child’s school was notified and her parents had to get tested.

Sunny called it “triggering,” explaining, “These are the sorts of real-life things that were happening, and for me it was particularly triggering, because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law’s funeral. So you could imagine how I felt, thinking I could possibly be COVID positive, and my family could experience another loss, a loss that I don’t think my husband could handle. So I was relieved, to say the least, to find out that I was COVID negative, and I always was reassured by the fact that I am fully vaccinated. And so even if I were COVID positive, I was convinced that I would likely be okay.”

Meanwhile, Navarro recalled, “My first thought was, ‘Oh, my God,’ because I have just spent the day with Kamala Harris’ sister, niece, and brother-in-law, so I am thinking, ‘I’m Typhoid Mary and I’m going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week. So I have to call them immediately, ‘Call your family because you don’t want them to find out from TV.’ Of course they had, and it shows you just how instant these days news travels.”