Surprise! Macklemore & Tricia Davis Welcomed Baby #3 Over the Summer

Macklemore, 38, and Tricia Davis just announced they are parents again… after welcoming their baby boy six weeks ago.

Tricia announced the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of herself cradling their son Hugo.

She wrote, "Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon 🌝 🦌 this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo 😌 May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine."

Macklemore, real name Benjamin Haggerty, left a heart emoji in the comments.

Davis revealed her pregnancy in April with a baby bump photo and the message “Summer baby.”