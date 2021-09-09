Giveaways September 09, 2021
Win It! An MTV VMA Gift Bag
You, too, can be a star! Win the same bag given to the MTV Video Music Awards presenters and performers. MTV, Backstage Creations, and Crosley collaborated to customize Crosley’s iconic suitcase-style record player with a “VMAs” wrap to create an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition gift for this year’s show. Other gift highlights include must-haves from ALO Yoga, an eco-aware-studio-to-street fashion brand already beloved by celebs, and British M Kombucha Haircare for red-carpet-ready locks. The whole family can enjoy the fun with Blipblox, an easy-to-use synthesizer built for all ages, and celeb favorite game Bananagrams. Also included is a Mental Health is Health T-shirt promoting MTV Entertainment Group’s initiative to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources, and inspire action on mental health. Custom stationery and confetti were created for the gifts courtesy of Wraptures by JN, a small, woman-owned business.
Be sure to tune in to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs at 8 p.m. on Sunday!
The winner will receive:
- Crosley — The one, the only, the original Crosley Cruiser turntable is lightweight in its charming suitcase-style shell, easy to use, and a delight to listen to. With pitch control, built-in speakers, and a Bluetooth receiver, the Cruiser is ready to jam vinyl or your digital music. This custom-designed record player was made exclusively for the VMAs.
- Alo Yoga Alo Moves Annual Membership — Find what moves you with an Alo Moves Annual Membership, your on-demand yoga, fitness, and mindfulness platform for at home and on the go. The winner will also receive the Alo Accolade Hoodie, a wear-right-now, love-forever superstar thanks to a fresh, chrome Alo logo and tipped drawstrings that instantly elevate this classic, oversized look.
- Bananagrams — A celebrity favorite game for on the go, Bananagrams is addictively simple, and simply addictive! BANANAGRAMS(R) is the fast and fun word-tile game enjoyed by millions.
- Blipblox — The Blipblox is a fully functional synthesizer that has been simplified so anyone, even kids as young as 3 years old, can create music just like a real producer.
- British M Kombucha Haircare — Kombucha Shampoo is a new luxury, natural “TeaTox” for hair and scalp wellness that leaves hair resilient, nourished, shiny, smooth, and in healthy harmony, also removing environmental build-up and helping to prevent shedding hair.
- Wraptures by JN — A voucher for a free order of Personalized Confetti.
- MTV — “Mental Health Is Health” T-shirt promoting MTV Entertainment Group’s initiative to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources, and inspire action on mental health.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Giveaway ends on September 23, 2021.