Win It! An MTV VMA Gift Bag

You, too, can be a star! Win the same bag given to the MTV Video Music Awards presenters and performers. MTV, Backstage Creations, and Crosley collaborated to customize Crosley’s iconic suitcase-style record player with a “VMAs” wrap to create an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition gift for this year’s show. Other gift highlights include must-haves from ALO Yoga, an eco-aware-studio-to-street fashion brand already beloved by celebs, and British M Kombucha Haircare for red-carpet-ready locks. The whole family can enjoy the fun with Blipblox, an easy-to-use synthesizer built for all ages, and celeb favorite game Bananagrams. Also included is a Mental Health is Health T-shirt promoting MTV Entertainment Group’s initiative to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources, and inspire action on mental health. Custom stationery and confetti were created for the gifts courtesy of Wraptures by JN, a small, woman-owned business.