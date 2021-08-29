Amy Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' & Chris Marek Are Married!

Getty Images

Amy Roloff is a blushing bride once more!

People magazine reports that Roloff, known to her fans as one of the stars of "Little People, Big World," exchanged vows Saturday with Chris Marek.

Roloff, 56, and Marek, 55, welcomed almost 150 of their "closest family and friends" at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Instagram

The bride wore a gorgeous, traditional white dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection, with the groom in black.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together. I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile," Roloff told People.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple had been engaged since September 2019 after having first met in 2016 following Roloff's divorce from Matt Roloff the year before.

Roloff is a mom of four with her ex — twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, Molly, 27, and Jacob, 24. She leaned on them for help in planning her special day, which was stalled in order to better get a grip on how to handle such an affair in the age of COVID-19.