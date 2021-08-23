Eric Stonestreet & Lindsay Schweitzer Engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet, 49, and pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer are getting married!

Eric popped the question and shared the news on social media, joking, “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.'”

In the photos, Lindsay smiles as she shows off her engagement ring, while Stonestreet shows off a range of over-the-top emotions.

Their celeb friends congratulated the couple in the comments. Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “YAY!!! We are so happy for you.”

Michael Buble shared, “Congrats you beautiful couple you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Zachary Levi commented, “Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!! 🥰🙌”

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel left an emphatic “YES.”

Makeup artist Bobbi Brown even volunteered to help on their big day, promising, “So awesome. I’ll be there to get the bride ready. And the groom.”

Stonestreet and Schweitzer met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016.