‘Spartacus’ Actor Frankie Mossman Dead at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his role in “Spartacus: Blood and Sand,” was found dead at his home in Sydney on Saturday. He was 33.

In his last Instagram message, posted on Friday, he shared a childhood photo of himself with the caption, “Who knew this boy would endure so much pain.”

His family later released a statement to Daily Mail Australia, saying, “Recently, Francis had been struggling with the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school, which he acknowledged in his last [Instagram] post to the world was a pain he had endured from a young age.”

The statement continued, “The world we face right now is a weight on many shoulders, including those in the arts who have had their livelihoods heavily impacted by Covid lockdowns.”

The family said they are “devastated by the loss,” and called Francis “overwhelmingly kind, enthusiastic and so very caring.”

“He is survived by his loving partner Lachlan, and their dogs Mulder, Scully and Piper (The X-Files lives on), his mother May, his father Reginald, and his younger brothers Jeremy and Laurence,” they said.

His brothers also set up a GoFundMe page to bring Mossman’s body from Australia to New Zealand, writing, “Francis’ mother’s final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest. With your help and generosity, we want to make this happen for her.”

They later updated the page to say, “These donations will certainly help in bringing Francis back home and giving him the best possible farewell.”