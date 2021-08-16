Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant with Her First Child

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Kelly McCreary, 39, has a bun in the oven!

McCreary is expecting her first child with husband Pete Chatmon.

Of her initial reaction, Kelly told People magazine, “I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn't expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."

She laughed, “You know, on the Clearblue test, it spells out very clearly: pregnant. Like, make no mistake, you are PREGNANT.”

Kelly also raved about her hubby, who has been the “best” with supporting her career. She said, “I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned. But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."

While she’s taking it day-by-day, Kelly is also trying to learn as much as possible about pregnancy and motherhood. She shared, “It's such a mystifying process. I think I've ordered maybe like 15 to 20 books already. And I'm learning so much about just such a broad scope of things. I've just been diving in. I'm really eager to learn."