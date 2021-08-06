Reality Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

TLC

“My 600-lb Life” star Gina Marie Krasley had died at the age of 30.

According to her obituary, Krasley “passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.”

The obituary brought attention to her love for dancing and video games, as well as time spent with family. It stated, “Her greatest passion was dancing and she would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighborhood growing up. She started the ‘dancing has no size limit’ Tiktok trend and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children. Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family.”

Krasley appeared in an episode from Season 8 of “My 600-lb Life.” During the episode, Krasley discussed her hardships with her weight, adding, “I always felt my entire life like I was just pushed under the rug.”

After hearing the news, TLC tweeted, “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on ‘My 600-lb Life.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

Krasley was survived by her wife Elizabeth Krasley, sister Ali Samuels, mom Cathy Devereux, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and her pets Bubba and Daisy.

This weekend, her family is holding a visitation at Maxwell Funeral Home in New Jersey.