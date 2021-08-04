Rihanna Is Officially a Billionaire — How Did She Do It?

Singer Rihanna has officially reached billionaire status!

According to Forbes, Rihanna is worth $1.7 billion, thanks to her fashion house Fenty, makeup line Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage x Fenty, and sales from her music and acting careers.

Due to her net worth, Rihanna is now the richest female musician in the world, and is only behind Oprah Winfrey among wealthiest female entertainers.

While Fenty has been shut down, Fenty Beauty is reportedly worth at least $2.8 billion. Rihanna owns 50% of the company, which means around $1.4 billion of her net worth is from that company alone.