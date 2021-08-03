Surprise! John Corbett & Bo Derek Secretly Married Last Year

Getty Images

“Sex and the City” star John Corbett and actress Bo Derek are married!

On Tuesday, Corbett broke the news while appearing on “The Talk.”

Corbett told co-host Jerry O’Connell while flashing his wedding ring, “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!”

John Corbett reveals exclusive breaking news about his relationship with Bo Derek to the hosts, including his good pal @MrJerryOC 💍 pic.twitter.com/tP1lfjmPL7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021 @TheTalkCBS

A shocked Jerry responded, “I noticed your ring and I was gonna say something but not on live television, but wow, congratulations!”

John emphasized, “You know, we’re pretty private people. We didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling all of America or the world. After 20 years, we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated… Let’s get one nice this out of it.”

O’Connell quipped, “I can’t wait to have our bachelor party!”

Derek’s rep also confirmed their marriage, telling People magazine, “Bo and John were married in a private ceremony late last year."

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Bo, who opened up about quarantining at her California ranch with Corbett during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked if they’d tied the knot after two decades together, she said, “It’s been just us and our animals, so it doesn’t seem necessary.”